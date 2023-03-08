Child marriage is a form of human rights violation that particularly affects women and girls around the world. This practice hinders the education of young girls, deprives them of decision-making and makes them vulnerable to violence. It is a factor of underdevelopment because it prevents girls from fully participating in the economic and social sphere.

A publication developed by the regional offices of UNFPA and UNICEF for West Africa and Central Africa demonstrates that the prevalence of child marriage in West and Central Africa is 41%which means that four out of ten girls, almost 60 million, were married before the age of 18.

Between law, tradition, habits and customs and the incalculable consequences

Education, a powerful vector of development, allows human beings to flourish in practically all areas. On the other hand, the right to education does not apply to everyone because girls do not enjoy 100% of this right which is due to them. In the Chadian context, several evils undermine girls’ access to education, which we can list among others: early and forced marriage, myths and traditions and gender-based violence.

A study carried out in 2022 by the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) makes Chad the second country in the world with the highest rate of early marriage (68% of girls are married before the age of 18 and 25% by the age of 15). The early and forced marriage of the young girl generates many situations that do not favor the education of the girl.

The young girl who is sent home early when she has not even finished growing up and needs to be taken care of must learn to take care of her husband and all the in-laws because ‘in Africa it is the family that we marry and not an individual, she must meet the demands of her husband and of religion, she is overwhelmed by tasks and has no more time to take care of her education . The hassles of marriage will follow, unwanted pregnancies, the worst eventuality is that the husband will demand that she stop her studies, which is inevitable in the majority of cases. Sometimes, they even have to stop studying before being married against their will.

Despite significant progress over the past two decades, girls in Chad still have a much lower level of education than boys. This is because a large proportion of girls are married off early before they are psychologically and physically ready and able to become wives and mothers.

On March 14, 2015, the late President of Chad, Idriss Deby Itno signed Ordinance No. 006/PR/2015 prohibiting child marriage. This ordinance provided for a prison sentence of 5 to 10 years and a fine of 500,000 to 5,000,000 CFA Francs against anyone who coerces a minor into marriage by any means. But eight (8) years later, the effectiveness and applicability of the said ordinance remains a subject to this problem.

► Read also : one and a half billion women would have entered into marriage before their 18th birthday by 2030.

View of the participants in the project’s Sas Hackeuse training program Tech4Tchad.

©Moussa Tahir Mahamat Abballah

After the proposed marriage, place the devastating consequences

It should be noted that after being married, it is difficult for the girl to continue her studies because often the marriage is accompanied by a pregnancy and sometimes the husband opposes the education of his wife because he judges that school is no longer useful when a girl is already married.

According to the World Bank, girls who drop out of school very early due to early marriage are likely to have health problems related to pregnancy, childbirth, high number of children and low income in adulthood. This practice is very harmful from a health, economic and political point of view, which is why educating girls and putting an end to early marriage is essential for the harmonious development of a country. What is unknown in Chad is that behind these early marriages, there are several consequences.

Health risk

Child marriage often leads to violence and sexual abuse by the spouse. Risks identified by partners who also reveal cases related to early pregnancy.

This is the story of a girl called Mariam on whom her father imposed a husband, one of his friends, when she was 14 years old and her pseudo-husband is the same age as her father. While at this age, some do not even master the use of sanitary napkins, what will they do then once at home?

Illiteracy

Despite its rate of decried illiteracy, a study showed that many girls drop out of school after marriage. And today, it exists in several parts of the country, often some parents push their children to remain silent.

View of students in class at the Assumption Women’s High School in N’Djamena.

©Moussa Tahir Mahamat Abballah

In 2023, mentalities must change

In 2020, a simple post about child marriage and girls’ education sparked a column on social media. Indeed, it all started with a simple communication poster from an international organization on which is posted the photo of an Imam who is also the Secretary General of the Higher Council for Islamic Affairs in Chad, before an awareness message that says “No to child marriage, yes to girls’ education”.

For most Internet users, the imam did not have the right and went against the principle of Islam on the question of marriage. With sometimes very limited knowledge of religion, some people lead their children into disaster without realizing it. As a result, their future is ruined, which is sad.

As solutions

First of all from the social point of view, a child needs supervision, a good education. A child must be formed, protected to better face his adult life. However, marriage is a responsibility that many children are not ready to assume.

Today, in a world of new information and communication technologies, it is easy to ensure quality education through digital technology by initiating young girls while supporting them in their project for implementation.

The support of teachers and any other educational actor, especially in rural areas, is necessary to accelerate the process of keeping girls in school in remote areas. Inspired by a real and historical situation, the retention of girls is one of the most effective means nowadays.

Raise awareness of the importance of girls’ education through several awareness campaigns

Education is a powerful force for change. It improves health and livelihoods, contributes to social stability and stimulates long-term economic growth. It is also essential to achieving each of the Sustainable Development Goals.

Quality education has the power to promote equality between women and men that can help eliminate the injustices that women face in terms of wages, poverty, reproductive autonomy and political power. To paraphrase the famous writer Mariama Bā who said ” Educating a girl is educating a whole nation”.

A view of women in a classroom.

Photo credit: Iwaria

Support youth initiatives that contribute to the fight

Many young people have initiated activities aimed at raising awareness via digital tools, but have not reached their final goal due to a lack of guidance and support. This is the case of this mobile application ” Iyal Protect » designed in 2018 by young Chadians from the Polytechnic University of Mongo, a city located about 500 kilometers from the capital N’Djamena.

Indeed, this mobile application was intended to combat early marriage because without internet access it provided information on child protection legislation and on the possibility of denouncing abuse. But today, this application is almost dead, for lack of support.

Each of us must fully play our role

Despite the efforts of the administrative authorities with the technical and financial partners to put an end to it, this practice continues its way, because the texts are not rigorously applied. Therefore, it is necessary first to increase the strategies of fight against poverty because some poor people often give their daughters in marriage because they think they have rich sons-in-law.

Then you have to get rid of this weight of traditions and customs, because with the cultural diversity of Chad, some ethnic groups think that the man is the authority of the woman. We are in the 21st century and it is the digital age, so we must use digital communication tools to amplify awareness by inviting parents, victims, religious leaders and civil society to testify.

In schools, we must initiate a program where the girls themselves will have the chance to form a focus group and address certain themes that parents consider taboo.