For two weeks now, the capital of Chad, N’Djamena, has been plunged into total darkness. Attention, I am not saying that before these two weeks, there was electricity in abundance. By dint of not having electricity all the time, we ended up believing that it was normal and incredible to have only 4 hours of electricity a day, 4 times a week. A kind of Stockholm syndrome, what. For…

Share this: Twitter

Facebook