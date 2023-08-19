Chad, land of hospitality ~ SOUMAINE RAHAMA

Chad is and has always been a warm welcoming land where hospitality is an essential value. The country made strong commitments at the Global Refugee Forum in December 2019 to ensure reception and protection for the refugees present on its soil. Commitments made and respected: today, Chad hosts nearly 600,000 refugees and asylum seekerswhich represents more than 3% of the Chadian population.

Chadian solidarity with refugees

The refugees hosted by Chad naturally come from neighboring countries: Nigeria, Cameroon, the Central African Republic and Sudan. These four countries are experiencing political crises that are creating large population movements on their borders with Chad. The country has shown its solidarity many times with the refugees from these countries, it continues to do so despite an increasingly large influx which complicates their reception (notably in the East, on the Sudan, again in crisis for a few months).

Elsewhere, other older crises persist. In Nigeria, families are fleeing the terror of terrorism caused by the Islamist movement Boko Haram.

Cameroonian refugees flee inter-community conflictss frequent especially in the north of the country. They find themselves numerous, distraught, in refugee camps.

As for the Central African refugees, they are fleeing a political crisis that has been bogged down for years: conflicts and clashes between armed groups for the control of resources and territories have multiplied since 2013, when the regime of President François Bozizé was overthrown by the Seleka, a coalition from the northeast of the country.

To these many refugees, Chad expresses its solidarity.

And let’s not forget the crisis situation in Sudan, another neighboring country of Chad, where clashes broke out in the spring in Khartoum which now spread over almost all of Sudanese territory. The regular army and the Sudanese paramilitaries have been fighting each other for more than four months, thousands of inhabitants are fleeing the fighting and waiting for humanitarian aid which is struggling to meet all their needs. This conflict opposes two powerful generals vying for powerAbdel Fattah Albourhan, who leads the Sudanese army, and Mohamed Ahmat Daglo (alias Himetti) who leads the paramilitary force FSR (Rapid Support Forces).

Since then, a sea of ​​people are on the move, fleeing increasingly violent armed clashes, leaving behind all their belongings to save their heads. They arrive completely destitute in Chad, the country of Toumaï, and survive in camps.

The refugee situation is encrypted

The situation of refugees in Chad is well known, it is quantified: according to data from HCR, Chad currently hosts approximately 588,770 refugees. Among them 409,819 Sudanese fleeing the conflict in Darfur before March 2023. There are also 127,846 refugees from the Central African Republic, 21,287 Nigerians fleeing Boko Haram violence in the Lake region, 28,311 Cameroonians affected by inter-community tensions and 1 507 refugees from other nations.

Sudanese refugees are mostly women and children. They seek refuge in the three eastern provinces of Chad, namely Wadi Fira, Sila and Ouaddai, which are now facing new needs and challenges.

Alarming situation in Chad

Currently, more than 2,000 people cross the Chadian border every day in search of safety. These people tread a new land being totally destitute: they are homeless and have nothing to drink or eat. The refugees therefore find themselves in very difficult humanitarian conditions.

At the Sudanese border, refugees storm UNHCR trucks that will transport them to the town of Adré, far from the horrors of war. © Carol Valade/RFI

The government of Chad opens its arms to welcome them despite an already complicated situation there: the population in the east of the country is very poor and lives in destitution. Food insecurity is a major problem. In Chad, 5.3 million people (including 51% women) suffer from food insecurity according to the results of the Harmonized Framework analyzes and the SMART survey of January 20, 2022 and in some regions, populations suffer from acute malnutrition (according to SMART survey figures, this concerns 1.5 million people).

In addition, the provinces hosting Sudanese refugees (Wadi Fira, Sila et Ouaddai, located in the east of the country) are high vulnerability areas because of the sub-arid climate but also because of the growing insecurity linked to the inter-community conflict in eastern Chad.

The conditions in which these refugees find themselves are therefore extremely precarious from every point of view, including health: the hospital of the town of Adrea border town with sudan, is totally overwhelmed by refugees.

The situation is therefore really difficult in Chad, not only for the very poor populations but also for the sometimes desperate refugees. The country is reacting as well as possible to deal with the emergency, despite great precariousness.

