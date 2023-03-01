The church under the tree is one of the symbols of PIME’s presence in Chad, especially in the diocese of Pala, in the southwest. Where people’s lives hang by a thread and everything is reduced to the essentials.

Welba means “son of God”. This is what the PIME missionaries of Tikem called him because he is nobody’s son. Epileptic, left to himself, he became, in his own way, part of this community, made up of three missionaries of the Institute and as many Senegalese nuns of the Filles du Saint Coeur de Marie, plus some young people on a vocational journey. A sort of large family, just like those that make up this remote village in the diocese of Pala, in the south-west of Chad and a few kilometers from Cameroon. The population, moreover, is the same: they are those hovels that PIME has known, studied and accompanied across the border for many years. Here, however – if possible – they are even worse off. Because Chad is worse off.

It takes a full day’s journey from the capital N’Djamena to get here, along one of the few partially paved roads and often dotted with so many potholes that you end up running parallel tracks.

The presence of PIME is the result of a history of friendship: with the Tupuri people, in fact, but also with the fidei donum of Treviso. In fact, it was in their wake that the first missionary of the Institute arrived, Father Marco Frattini, who, after living in Cameroon for four years, experimented with new ways of a presence that today has taken on the contours of a small “missionary multinational ”. In fact, the fidei donum from Treviso are always not far away, in Fianga, while Father Marco moved to Koupor, a little further west in the land of another people, the kera, where he was joined by three Sisters of the Immaculate Conception: Sister Hilda from India, Sister Shephali from Bangladesh and Sister Irene from Papua New Guinea. In Tikem, however, there are Father Francisco Da Silva from Brazil, Father Luis Perez from Mexico, Father Santhosh Somireddypalli from India and the three Senegalese nuns, while a young missionary from Guinea-Bissau is arriving. Five continents represented in a land where spaces are the boundless ones of the savannah and time seems to have crystallized in distant eras.

“I have always wanted to live the simple life of poor and marginalized people”, Father Marco confides to us on the veranda of his house, which is a space open to welcome and sharing: with him are a young couple with a small child and other children in difficulty, including two deaf-mutes, plus some boys in spiritual discernment. Around many small Christian communities that keep their faith alive in a context of great poverty and isolation.

«Today I no longer see them as poor, but as people with whom I have a friendly relationship; they are part of my life.” On the door of the chapel some images suggest an inspiration: Charles de Foucauld, the monks of Tibhirine, Annalena Tonelli… «They show me a path and rekindle the desire to follow it, especially when there is the risk of going off the road. There is no other way to follow the Gospel if not radically and joyfully”.

Radicality and joy are also found in the choice of those who – in this land where the majority of the population follows the traditional religion – decide to become a Christian after a long and patient journey of catechumenate. Currently there are about 500 Catholics in a parish made up of nine communities scattered over a very vast territory, marked by the total lack of roads and by a desolating backwardness especially of the education and health systems.

In this context, the journey of PIME missionaries with these peoples is necessarily made up of small shared projects, which nonetheless have a great impact on the communities: first of all, the construction of wells, in a land where access to water is very difficult ; then the educational commitment both for the training of teachers and for the construction of classrooms; finally, support for dispensaries.

The one in Tikem has no water; Koupor’s has no patients. Sister Hilda, who lived 36 years in Cameroon and 4 in Chad, shows us the desolate almost empty pharmacy and the visit register: there are less than 3,000 in a year, with an average of nine patients a day. «People don’t come to the dispensary because they often don’t even have the few coins they need to pay for visits and medicines, but also because they don’t even know they can get treatment here. This is why we are doing a lot of awareness work ».

In Tikem, on the other hand, the missionaries have built a well outside the dispensary, but there are no pumps and pipes to get the water inside. The manager – and the only nurse paid by the state – is furious with what he calls “the illiterates of N’Djamena who have no idea how people live here!”.

On the other hand, Father Francisco knows it well – for all Chico – who after so many years in the Ivory Coast and Cameroon, today shares the simple life of numerous families and Christian communities, and accompanies various young people offering opportunities for study, but also for growth spiritual. Furthermore, last year he gave life to a small cereal bank project: “We buy millet when prices are affordable to help families in difficulty in a period in which this cereal is dramatically scarce and costs soar due to speculation” .

Father Luis, on the other hand, alongside pastoral activity – which involves 28 communities around Tikem – is trying to support Sister Marie Augustine in the women’s center which needs competent trainers, but also to strengthen the buildings that are literally falling apart. It is he who celebrates Mass in the village of Mambalan. The church is an immense tree under which the community gathers in a participatory and festive atmosphere.

“This cathedral” in the savannah is somewhat the symbol of PIME’s presence in southern Chad, a country where there is nothing: there is no water, there is no food, there are no roads, schools, hospitals … There is a very small Christian community, also very poor in means, but very rich in faith.