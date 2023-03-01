A new PIME mission enriches a presence made above all of closeness and sharing with extremely poor and vulnerable peoples. But which bear witness to a simple and true faith

Stories of the last of the class. Of those at the bottom of the standings, who count for nothing and that no one remembers. You have to have the patience to drop to 190th place (out of 191 countries) to find Chad in the United Nations Human Development Index. As for climate vulnerability, nobody does it worse: bottom of the league. The crisis of the lake that gives its name to this country – once one of the largest water basins in Africa now reduced to the ghost of itself – is the most emblematic and dramatic example.

All the data, moreover, are merciless: about half of the population lives below the poverty line and the current situation in terms of food security is catastrophic also due to the continuous rise in food and fuel prices caused by the war in Ukraine: only a quarter of the inhabitants are educated and just 14% of women; life expectancy is 47 years, which corresponds to the average age in Italy.

The context is that of a prolonged and complex crisis in which there are conflicting factors linked to terrorist formations or armed groups, such as Boko Haram, today weakened but very active in recent years not only in Nigeria, but also in the Far North of Cameroon, in Niger and precisely in Chad, where it has caused millions of refugees and displaced persons, without an adequate humanitarian response.

But the displacement of populations, also caused by the advance of the desert and the lack of water, is creating continuous conflicts even between the populations of shepherds looking for pastures ever further south and those of farmers, who are seen invading and destroying the fields , as has been the case for years throughout the Sahelian region, with a mix of economic, climatic, religious and ethnic reasons that are difficult to untangle.

In the background, the dramatic lack of a state – which is on the verge of bankruptcy due to foreign debt – and of basic structures and infrastructures and therefore the inability to attack the root causes of a critical situation and to face the challenges of the stabilization and pacification of the country, of good governance and of sustainable and inclusive development, albeit in conditions of great climate fragility.

In this context, PIME has decided to open a new presence in central-eastern Chad, after having consolidated a first vanguard of missionaries on the border with Cameroon. Men and women walking with the locals, with the slow and simple step of someone who has the narrow horizon of survival, but he is always ready to donate the little he has, starting with a smile. With their faces and their stories of courage and dignity they bear witness – beyond data and statistics – to an upside down world: one in which the last are the first.

Read also

THE CATHEDRAL IN THE SAVANNAH

The church under the tree is one of the symbols of PIME’s presence in Chad, especially in the diocese of Pala, in the southwest. Where people’s lives hang by a thread and everything is reduced to the essentials.

FAR LIMITS

In the Mongo vicariate, PIME’s new mission fits into an almost exclusively Muslim context. The priorities: witness, accompaniment of the tiny Christian communities, sharing and solidarity with everyone