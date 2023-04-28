Chad: the education system on the brink? ~ SOUMANE RAHAMA

In Chad, economic difficulties and poor governance have led the State into increasingly difficult situations, paralyzing its education system. The quality and efficiency of the education system are declining, school infrastructure is deteriorating at a breakneck pace and staff are less qualified. How to deal with the general deterioration of the Chadian education system? How could we save the future generation in order to reserve a fulfilling life for them, knowing that education remains the only attribute that can positively change the world.

This is how the famous leader Nelson Mandela said that:

Education is the most powerful weapon you can use to change the world Nelson Mandela

Classroom – AMISOM Credit via Iwaria

The importance of basic education for people

Chad is a country in Central Africa, it covers an area of ​​1,284,000 km2 for a population of approximately 16 million inhabitants in 2016 according to projections by the National Institute of Statistics, Economic Studies and Demographics (INSEED). The educational level is relatively low because more than three quarters of the population is illiterate. On the demographic level, the proportion of children and young people, potential applicants for education, continues to increase over the years. Indeed, the proportion of children under 15 rose from 45.6% in 1964 to 48.1% in 1993.

As we know, education is one of the most important attributes of the population because it determines practically all aspects of people’s lives. This is why there is nowadays a global consensus on the importance of education, particularly basic education (increasing access to primary education while also targeting the quality of education for reading, writing and arithmetic). Basic education is seen as a prerequisite for developing countries, as it makes it possible to respond to the many challenges they face. It is both an engine of economic development, a factor of socialization and modernization. Basic education for all populations would therefore represent an enormous asset for a country like Chad.

The combined efforts of the Chadian government in national education through numerous projects

Chad has taken into account in the national action plan for education for all, the Dakar and Millennium Development Goals (8 clearly defined objectives). It also adopted the Declaration of Population Policy in 1994, whose general objective n°3 is to eliminate all forms of discrimination against girls and women. On this occasion, the education sector was the subject of several reflections and was reformed. These reflections have led to the implementation of various projects and programs, including: the use of national languages, the Education for Family Life and Population Matters (EVF/EMP) project, the Support Project for Reform of the Education Sector in Chad (PARSET), establishment of the National Curriculum Center (CNC), etc.

But today everyone can see that all these targeted objectives remain far from being achieved. the challenges to be met are enormous, the Chadian education system is confronted with many difficulties which hinder its development.

Children in class – AMISOM Credit via Iwaria

Is the current Chadian education system squatting on the ground?

The current Chadian education system is characterized by a strong increase in the number of pupils, at all levels. Indeed, during the last decade, school enrollment has increased in all education cycles, at an average annual rate varying from 8 to 12%, to then record a decline from 2015. All the same, this situation indicates of a strong social demand for education.

The lack of qualified teachers deployed throughout the national territory remains a major challenge for the State. In deep Chad, schools are sorely lacking in teachers. The concentration of qualified teachers in large urban centers (the city of N’Djamena and a few towns in the south of the country) constitutes a flaw in the education system which hinders the development of the population and hinders children’s access to their most basic right.

The strong presence of community teachers (MC) in the education system (about 67% of the total number of teachers) who work in public and community primary schools constitutes a major handicap for the emergence of education in Chad. The community teachers do not respond to teaching demands, they do not have an adequate level, the level is falling. This aspect is a key element of the decline in the quality of the country’s national education.

The majority of these community teachers earn between 4 to 24 times less than their State counterparts, a community teacher generally receives 60,000 FCFA per month, while a primary school teacher with a license receives around 300,000 CFAF monthly. The State must give itself the means of its ambitions to improve the educational system of the country, it should recruit teachers and qualified professors to teach as well at the primary level as at the secondary level.

But poor governance has led to a slippage of state power by some individuals. Among the teachers deployed throughout the territory, some do not reach their places of assignment in time, for generally unknown reasons. This would also be one of the causes of the drop in educational level throughout the national territory. In general, the level of education remains very low throughout the territory Barely two thirds of the children of a generation have had access to school for about ten years and around 45% of people aged 6 at age 24 have not attended school (chiffres AFD). The adult population literacy rate is 22.3% nationally (45.7% in urban areas and 15% in rural areas), according to data from the 2009 General Population and Housing Census .

Lack of education generally affects rural areas and especially young girls. According to the latest Unesco data, nearly 57% of girls aged 6 to 15 who are still deprived of schooling. Open schools more to girls and rural populations is today a real challenge for Chad.

Source: Soumaine Rahama. CM students from the center school in Djedaa, capital of the Ouadi-Rimé department (Batha).

Can political instability be a brake on the harmonization and improvement of the education system?

Chad has long faced a security challenge by devoting its efforts to strengthening military arrangements and leaving aside the Chadian education system in agony. Consequently, the school infrastructure has deteriorated more and more over the years, in full view of everyone, leaving the education system to crumble into a total vacuum.

The presence of incomplete cycle schools in municipalities, rural communities and villages is a source of abandonment for children, imposing incomplete cycles prevents children from continuing their studies up to primary and secondary school.

Schools lack everything. They are less and less equipped, there is a glaring lack of equipment for students and teachers. They lack table-benches, well-ventilated classrooms, and sometimes even concrete fences to protect all the students from any possible circumstance. In the end, the conjunction of various causes strongly handicaps the functioning of the Chadian education system. It also limits its supply, so that today at least 400,000 school-age children do not attend school, a rate of over 12%.

Faced with a galloping demography, it is essential to finance the recovery of the Chadian education system

The high population growth that the country is facing implies enormous human, financial and material investments to meet the future demand for education. There is real pressure on school infrastructure. Average class size and student-to-staff ratio were very high by UNESCO standards

For developing countries, UNESCO recommends 50 students per teacher per class. In Chad, in certain provincial capitals, the classrooms often contain 70 pupils, on the other hand in the rural zones (the sub-prefectures) there are practically no pupils! There are at most a dozen students per class, who are seated almost halfway down. There are therefore great disparities in situations depending on the region and many efforts to be made to change this situation.

The material working conditions of teachers and students are so degraded that there is a significant loss in primary and secondary education. It seems that the control of the education system escapes the public authorities. In recent years, we have witnessed a proliferation of private establishments which respect neither the curriculum nor the official instructions. This is a dangerous drift for the education of young Chadians. The public school should be able to offer quality basic education, this would prevent the private system, which does not provide a quality response, from proliferating.

In order to overcome this problem, the government very recently took the decision to suspend for two years the request for authorizations to create private schools throughout the national territory.

Let’s hope that Chad will succeed in proposing concrete and realistic solutions to improve its education system, which badly needs to be reconsidered and supported. It is a priority.