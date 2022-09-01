Scenes from the new Cold War, with challenges that had never been seen in the old one. Vladimir Putin’s sudden trip to Kaliningrad has made the Baltic skies turbulent, sparking carousels of spy planes and fighter take-offs. It’s no surprise: Kaliningrad is the hottest frontier of the confrontation between Russia and the West, the last fortress of the Soviet era from which the Kremlin dreams of reviving its power.
