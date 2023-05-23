Challenge on the Baltic Sea, Russian fighter intercepts US bombers

14
High-altitude challenge between American bombers and Russian fighters. The Ministry of Defense of Moscow reported that a pair of US B-1s on a mission in the Baltic approached the Russian borders, triggering the intervention of a Sukhoi 27 interceptor. The jet caught up with the two bombers, who remained outside Russian airspace and then returned to base.
