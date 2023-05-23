Home » Challenge on the Baltic Sea, Russian fighter intercepts US bombers
World

Challenge on the Baltic Sea, Russian fighter intercepts US bombers

by admin
Challenge on the Baltic Sea, Russian fighter intercepts US bombers

High-altitude challenge between American bombers and Russian fighters. The Ministry of Defense of Moscow reported that a pair of US B-1s on a mission in the Baltic approached the Russian borders, triggering the intervention of a Sukhoi 27 interceptor. The jet caught up with the two bombers, who remained outside Russian airspace and then returned to base.

See also  Migrants, the video complaint of the NGO Sos Mediterannée: "Attacked by the Libyan coastguard in international waters during a rescue"

You may also like

Scowl’s hardcore will arrive in Madrid and Barcelona...

Donald Trump, the start of the trial set...

What’s the Story? Dr. Lina Qasem-Hassan on Israeli...

Emma falls to Hyenas, Belén Rodriguez runs to...

DeSantis will launch the US presidential candidacy together...

Frontier Developments annuncia F1 Manager 2023

Usa, the young man who crashed into the...

The Spanish Wave brings the Spanish scene to...

The husband of the woman who was bitten...

Petar Mijović after the debacle of Buducnosti against...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy