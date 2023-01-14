Listen to the audio version of the article

The Challenger 2 is the combat tank supplied to the British Army and is a direct evolution of the previous Challenger 1. It is an armored and highly mobile vehicle. While its primary role is to destroy or neutralize armored personnel carriers, the Challenger 2 can operate in a spectrum of high-intensity conflict, counterinsurgency and peacekeeping.

The vehicle is equipped with a 120 mm L30 rifled gun, which fires both long-barreled ammunition and high-explosive ammunition (HESH). Optical and thermal sights are provided for both the Commander and Gunner, including an independent 360ᵒ panoramic sight for the Commander. The sighting systems, turret and gun are fully stabilized and allow for rapid target engagement in both stationary and moving positions.

Mobility is ensured by a 1200hp 12-cylinder Perkins CV12 diesel engine with a David Brown TN54 gearbox, providing six forward and two reverse gears. A dual-pivot track with Hydrogas suspension and hydraulic track tensioner ensure platform stability on flat road surfaces and over rough terrain.

The Challenger 2 served British Army operations in Bosnia, Kosovo and Iraq.