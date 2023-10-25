Challenges and Consequences of Cuba’s Winter Campaign Amidst Fuel and Energy Crisis

Cuba’s winter campaign for agricultural production has begun, but it faces numerous challenges, including fuel and energy shortages. The Ministry of Agriculture provided limited information about the areas intended for planting, making it difficult to gauge the scale of the campaign. The previous cold campaign in 2022 aimed to put 424,900 hectares into production, but the current campaign’s progress is already uncertain due to the energy crisis announced in September.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Economy and Planning, Alejandro Gil, did not prioritize agriculture and livestock for fuel and energy allocation, despite their high demands. This decision has raised concerns about the ability to ensure successful harvests. The agriculture sector has been impacted by a lack of inputs and fuel, leading to a decrease in production in sectors like rice, sugar, and milk.

The government’s strategy of increasing controls and urging farmers to sell their entire output to state companies has not been effective. The province of Villa Clara is experiencing a milk collection crisis, prompting the agriculture delegation to launch “Operation Hammer” to ensure food for animals and reduce mortality rates. However, the interviewee acknowledged the lack of inputs, such as wire and herbicides, which has contributed to increased costs and decreased production.

The situation in Cuba has been further exacerbated by the reliance on imported food, without always having the necessary foreign currency. Minister Gil highlighted delays in the arrival of orders, impacting the distribution of regulated food supplies. These challenges have been intensified by the Trump administration’s sanctions, the pandemic, and the crisis in Venezuela, causing a collapse in fuel imports and agricultural activity.

Data from the National Office of Statistics and Information (ONEI) reveals that agriculture has experienced a decline in key productions, such as rice and corn, between 2018 and 2022. The use of diesel for electricity, gas, and water supply has increased despite reduced imports. The poor condition of thermoelectric plants and the increasing cost of electricity production have forced sectors like agriculture to reduce consumption. Diesel allocated for agriculture, livestock, and forestry decreased by 45.6% between 2017 and 2021, impeding agricultural activities.

The lack of fuel allocation directly affects agricultural fields and future crops. The fuel consumption rates for various crops, especially with intense irrigation and mechanized harvesting, require significant amounts of diesel. The high costs of importing agricultural products make investments in domestic production more appealing, despite the challenges faced in the current energy crisis.

In conclusion, Cuba’s winter campaign for agricultural production is facing significant obstacles due to fuel and energy shortages. The lack of inputs and fuel, along with the government’s control measures, have led to a decrease in agricultural production in key sectors. The country’s reliance on imported food and the challenges associated with the energy crisis have further exacerbated the situation.

