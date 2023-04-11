by palermolive.it – ​​45 seconds ago

Inter won the first leg of the Champions League quarter-finals by beating Benfica 0-2 in Portugal. The goals from Barella at the start of the second half and Lukaku from a penalty eight minutes later decided the match…

Read this news

Disclaimer – The post entitled: «Champions, Inter feat in Lisbon: defeated Benfica appeared 45 seconds ago in the online newspaper palermolive.it».