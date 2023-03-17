The draws for the quarter-finals of the Champions League, Europa League and Conference League will take place today in Nyon. It starts at 12: everything you need to know about the appointment that you can follow live on Sky Sport 24 and in streaming on skysport.it

Champions League, Europa League and Conference League are moving towards their final stages. Today, Friday 17 March, will be the day dedicated to the draws for the quarter-finals of the three European competitions: the ceremony will be held in Switzerland, in Nyon, in the UEFA headquarters. First appointment at 12, with the draw for the quarter-finals of the Champions League 2022/23. Immediately afterwards, at 13, it will be the turn of the Europa League and finally, at 14, that of the Conference League. Everything can be followed live on Sky Sport 24 and in streaming on skysport.it.

The Champions League draw Among the eight teams qualified for the quarter-finals, there are three from Italy: Milan, Inter and Napoli. From this stage of the competition there are no seeds and even teams from the same association can be drawn against (Teams that have already met in the group stage can also play each other). Possible therefore the presence of derby. In this case, if Milan and Inter are drawn to both play a return leg at San Siro, one of the two will be forced to switch sides and it will be the Nerazzurri. This is because UEFA gives precedence to Milan as national champion. Finally, the quarter-finals will be played on Tuesday 11 and Wednesday 12 April 2023 (first leg) and Tuesday 18 and Wednesday 19 April 2023 (return). See also Injuries, illness, jet lag, Sturridge's nightmare year in Australia | Goal.com China

BENFICA Round of 16 first leg: Bruges-BENFICA 0-2

Round of 16 return: BENFICA-Bruges 5-1

CHELSEA Round of 16 first leg: Borussia Dortmund-CHELSEA 1-0

Round of 16 return: CHELSEA-Borussia Dortmund 2-0

BAVARIA MONACO Round of 16 first leg: Psg-BAYERN MONACO 0-1

Round of 16 return: BAYERN MONACO-Psg 2-0



The Europa League draw Roma and Juventus are the two Italian teams that have qualified for the quarter-finals of the Europa League. The rules are as follows: the draw for the quarter-finals is free, with matches numbered 1 to 4 for the draw for the semi-finals to follow. A draw will also be held to determine the pro forma ‘home’ team in the final. The first leg of the quarter-finals will be played on April 13 with the second leg on the 20. The semi-finals, on the other hand, will be played on 11 and 18 May. The final on 31 May will be in Budapest.

JUVENTUS (Italia) Round of 16 first leg: JUVENTUS 1-0 Freiburg

Round of 16 return: Freiburg-JUVENTUS 0-2

ROMA (Italia) Round of 16 first leg: ROME-Real Sociedad 2-0

Round of 16 return: Real Sociedad-ROME 0-0

MANCHESTER UNITED (England) Round of 16 first leg: MANCHESTER UNITED-Betis 4-1

Round of 16 return: Betis-MANCHESTER UNITED 0-1



The Conference League draw At 14 it will be the turn of the draw for the quarterfinals of the Conference League: all eyes are on Fiorentina’s opponent. Pairings will be numbered 1 to 4 for the semi-final draw to follow. For administrative reasons, a draw will also be held to determine the “home” team in the final. The challenges will be played with home and away matches. Matches drawn after 180 minutes will go to extra time regardless of the number of away goals scored. If the result remains level after 30 minutes of extra time, then the teams will go to penalties. The first leg of the quarter-finals is scheduled for Thursday 13 April, while the second leg will take place a week later, on Thursday 20 April. The semi-finals are scheduled for 11 May, with the return matches taking place a week later on Thursday 18 May. The final will be played at the Eden Aréna in Prague on 7 June 2023.

FIORENTINA (Italy) Round of 16 first leg: FIORENTINA-Sivasspor 1-0

Round of 16 return: Sivasspor-FIORENTINA 1-4

GENT (Belgium) Round of 16 first leg: GENT-Istanbul Basaksehir 1-1

Round of 16 return: Istanbul Basaksehir-GENT 1-4

LECH POZNAN (Polonia) Round of 16 first leg: LECH POZNAN-Djurgarden 2-0

Round of 16 return: Djurgarden-LECH POZNAN 0-3


