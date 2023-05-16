Home » Champions League, Inter-Milan | ANSA.it
World

Champions League, Inter-Milan | ANSA.it

by admin

Champions LeagueInter-Milan LIVE

The great enthusiasm of the Inter fans and some badly parked cars blocked the way for the Nerazzurri team bus outside the San Siro. The vehicle with the players on board was for several minutes in the street in front of the Meazza stadium, with the police intervening to keep the bus going, which entered the stadium about 20′ late.

Milan find Rafael Leao again from 1′ for the second leg of the Champions League against Inter. After the muscle problem that kept him out in the first leg, the Portuguese is among the starters for tonight’s match, in the offensive trident behind Giroud together with Diaz and Messias with the aim of launching the comeback after the knockout for 2-0 in the first 90′. The other novelty among the Rossoneri is represented by Thiaw, deployed in central defense in place of Kjaer. No change in the starting eleven instead for Simone Inzaghi, who confirms the formation of the first leg with Calhanoglu as director and Dzeko next to Lautaro in attack.

Read the full article on ANSA.it

See also  Bologna-Milan, CM's report cards: Pioli jokes with fire, another rejection for Origi. Pobega the best | First page

You may also like

Iliad grows more and more: mobile goods and...

Sarkozy sentenced to three years in prison, one...

Paris Court of Appeal upholds former French President...

Exclusive Morata: “Juve, win for Pogba!”

Sarkozy sentenced on appeal to three years in...

Usa, debt ceiling negotiations: Biden cancels trip to...

France, Sarkozy sentenced to three years in prison:...

Wiretapping scandal, Sarkozy sentenced on appeal to 3...

“Banderas a half mast”, preview of Medalla’s fourth...

France, Sarkozy sentenced to three years in prison:...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy