The Champions League draw smiles on Italy. Napoli e Milan they will face each other in the quarter-finals, with the certainty of having a Serie A team in the semi-finals. In the direct comparison, the Azzurri are ahead: the victory in the first leg at San Siro is given at 2.33 on Newgioco, with the Rossoneri at 3.15 and the tie set at 3.35. The forecasts for the next round are even clearer, where Napoli flies at 1.45 on Better and Planetwin365 against 2.75 for the Rossoneri. The other Italian, theInterwill instead deal with the Benfica: in this case Inzaghi’s men start chasing after, given that the success in Portugal is worth 3.10 against the 2.35 reserved for the hosts and equal to 3.35. More balance for the next round, with Inter ahead at 1.70 and Benfica at 2. In the bets on the winner, however, Napoli fly very high: the Champions League is worth 4.75 to the Azzurri over Snai, in second position on an equal footing merit with the Bavaria Monacoand behind only the Manchester City by Guardiola, still the favorite at 3.50. However, the two Milanese are further away: Inter’s victory is worth 15 while Milan’s is 20. Spalletti’s team and Guardiola’s could play for the title in the final, a 6-man scenario.