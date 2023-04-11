What a dominance of Manchester City in the quarter-final derby!

Manchester City beat Bayern more convincingly than the final score of 3:0 (1:0) in the first leg of the quarterfinals of the Champions League suggests.

While in tonight’s second match Inter players beat Benfica in Lisbon 2:0, there was less uncertainty in England, because Pep Guardiola’s “citizens” gave three goals to the shaken Bavarians, and could have at least as many more.

The scorers for the English team were Rodri from distance in the 27th minute, Bernardo Silva with a header in the 70th minute assisted by Erling Holland, and then, of course, the Norwegian scored in the 76th minute to set up the final, but still insufficient 3:0 after all which has been seen.

New Bayern coach Thomas Tuchel failed to stabilize the team after succeeding Julian Nagelmann last month, was knocked out of the German Cup by Freiburg, and tonight in Manchester he suffered a severe slap from probably the main candidate to win the title this year.

The mighty City under the leadership of Pep Guardiola has “only” managed to enter the final once since 2016, and this is the season in which it would be a surprise if they do not at least repeat that result! In any case, the placement in the semi-finals is already confirmed, and the second leg will certainly be just a formality and preparation for the next step towards the title of European champion.

How City is playing this season is also proven by the statistics of the spectacular Erling Holland, who has already scored 45 goals this season in all competitions. No Premier League player has managed to do that before him, and from everything we see from him, we can only conclude that the best is yet to come. Remember, he is only 22 years old!

CHAMPIONS LEAGUE, quarter finals

Benfika – Inter 0:2 (0:0)

/Barela 51, Lukaku 82p/

City – Bayern 3:0 (1:0)

Rodri 27, Silva 70, Haaland 76/

On Wednesday

Milan – Naples 21

Real – Chelsea 21