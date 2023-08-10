Champions League qualification – Maccabi Haifa beat Slovan | Sports

Maccabi Haifa and Franci Piero, there’s no way Milan Borjan can escape them!

Maccabi Haifa and Franci Piero they become a nightmare Milan Borjan! This team is with Barakam Baharom kicked out on the bench last season Red star from the qualifications for Champions Leagueand now he is on the verge of eliminating Milan Borjan from the elite in the Slovan jersey.

The Israelis defeated the Slovakian team away from home in the first match of the third round of Champions League qualification with 2:1. First, the towering Piero beat Borjan in the fifth minute, and after Kucka equalized the final 2:1, he set up a goal in the first half. day sabaassist on the first goal.

Panathinaikos managed to create a minimal advantage against Olympique de Marseille and to win 1:0. The team of Serbian coach Ivan Jovanović won with a goal from Bernardo in the 83rd minute, and they were helped by Kondogbia’s red card in the 65th. From Serbian footballers Filip Đuričić has started, a Filip Mladenovic finished this match.

In the qualifications for the Conference League Gent finished all the work already in the first match as the “Indians” defeated the Polish Drive with 5:0, and the hero of the victory was the Nigerian Gift Orban with a hat-trick. In the second match of the evening AEK iz Larnake i Maccabi from Tel Aviv played a draw 1:1, and a great chance to bring victory to his team was missed by former Red Star player Ivan Tričkovski, who missed a penalty at the end of the match.