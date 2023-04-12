by palermolive.it – ​​1 hour ago

Milan beat Napoli at the San Siro in the first leg match valid for the quarter-finals of the Champions League. The match was decided by a goal by Bennacer in the first half. Spalletti’s team has…

Read this news

Disclaimer – The post entitled: «Champions, AC Milan’s quarter-final first leg against Napoli appeared 1 hour ago in the online newspaper palermolive.it».