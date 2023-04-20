Champions League Semi Final Pairings 2023 Milan Inter Real Manchester City | Sports

Manchester City did as expected and eliminated Bayern from the strongest competition.

Source: Profimedia

Bayern and City played to a 1:1 draw on Wednesday night after Manchester United 3:0 for “Citizens”, and Inter and Benfica played an entertaining 3:3 after Lisbon’s 2:0 for Nerazzurri. In this way, the passing of the English and Italian clubs completed the pairings of the semi-finals of the Champions League. They will play in two matches on the 9th and 10th of May, and then on the 16th and 17th

Milan – Inter

Real Madrid – Manchester City!

One of these four teams will be the champion of Europe, while among them is the current defender and the most successful club of this competition, Real. Judging by what has been seen so far throughout the season, City, who played a “warrior” match in Munich on Wednesday against Bayern, who were written off in advance, must be declared the first favorite. The Bavarians under the leadership of Thomas Tuchel did not want to give up without a fight and just lend a hand to Pep Guardiola’s team, they played fiercely and fought for victory literally until the last moment. Although she didn’t bring them much.

Spectacular attacker of “Citizen” Erling Holland he did not take advantage of the penalty that was hidden by the clumsy Dayot Upamekano, but then he still got his revenge for the taunts from the stands. The Norwegian scored a goal in the 57th minute, then put his finger to his mouth to tell the Bayern fans to shut up. The Bavarians did not give up and equalized with Joshua Kimmich’s penalty goal in the 83rd minute, but then failed to convert – although they gave everything they could to do so. However, the semi-finals this year was their ultimate limit in the Champions League, because the better team will definitely go to the semi-finals.