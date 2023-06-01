Champions League storm over Marciniak: will the referee change in the final?

Nine days before the final in istanbul between Manchester City e Inter could surprisingly change the referee of the last act of the Champoins League. The Polish Simon Marciniak in fact, he would have participated in an event organized by the leader of the Polish far-right Mentzen, known for his homophobic and anti-Semitic positions. A decision (which may be unprecedented) will be made tomorrow but in the meantime Uefa he made it known that he had asked the referee for urgent clarifications and that he had taken the matter very seriously, underlining how UEFA itself and the entire football community are totally against the ideas promoted by the group in question.









Storm also on English Anthony Taylor who, after directing the final, met several dozen Roma fans at the Budapest airport. The intervention of police officers is required.