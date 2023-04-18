Champions, tonight Naples and Milan challenge each other to dream again

Per Napoli e Milan the moment of truth has arrived. After the 1-0 in favor of the Rossoneri in the first leg, tonight at the “Maradona” Pioli’s and Spalletti’s teams are playing the passage to the semifinals of Champions League, historic goal for the Azzurri and Rossoneri, absolutely unthinkable on the eve of this strange season divided in half. Napoli finds Osimhen at the center of the attack, but will have to do without Kim and Anguissa due to disqualification. No training problems, however, for Milan, who will be able to field the best eleven.

HERE NAPLES



“There is a starred Champions League match that we play at that level. We will only be happy if we go through. Any performance with a different outcome will be a meager consolation”. It is no longer enough for Luciano Spalletti to play well against Milan, he knows he only wants one thing, to see his Napoli overturn the 1-0 first leg win at San Siro and write another piece of history, entering for the first time between the top four in Europe. The match is worth the entry to the semifinals of the team that dominates the championship, they have a 22-point lead over the Rossoneri but they know they will play a lot in the 90′: “We want to go on – explains the blue coach – and we play to win without too many calculations but maintaining balance. Thinking about what you have done means not being able to do more. But instead we don’t think about the risks, we know we are only risking infinite happiness”. A joy that “Maradona” wants to live with all the heart of the support found from the stands, with the truce between the fans and the president

Of Lawrence. Full stadium and lungs ready to empty, for a Napoli that tomorrow plays the fourth match of the year against Milan, but the first with

Osimhen, absent due to injuries in the success at the beginning of the season in Milan and in the two recent knockouts: “With Osimhen on the pitch – explains Spalletti – we know that every now and then there will be man against man, because Milan, like us, play modern football from every point of view We’ll see how it goes, knowing that the same also applies to Leao. In some ways they are similar. They have great speed in open fields, they are capable of solving situations on their own, they have impressive physiques, it would be nice to have both.” It takes at least two goals, without conceding any, to pass within 90 minutes, but the Azzurri are also ready for extensions: “Having played twice so recently with Milan – says the coach – we work in depth on the details. Napoli doesn’t get deformed, but there are tricks like the restarts in which Milan have quality, engine, technique. At these levels, important situations are created only with high performances, with quality, intensity, ball possession. I know that Napoli deserves to perform well”. Out the disqualified

Kim e Anguissa, Spalletti lined up Juan Jesus and Ndombele, without anxiety. “The squad – he says – has allowed us to get to this point, you have no margin if even those who have played less are not of a level. And we now have experience at this level by playing many matches in the Champions League, demonstrating maturity and character Perhaps we paid something for the club’s Champions League experience, but now I expect the team to be able to do what it takes.” Napoli knows this, they are already enjoying the upcoming Scudetto but are also asking for a further dream, from Kvaratshkelia and Osimhen, under the direction of Lobotka, the breath and strength of the defense against the Rossoneri’s counter-attacks. For the first time this year he has to make a comeback in Europe and Spalletti says it clearly to him. “Milan – he concludes – have enormous qualities and you need to know how to do everything, one isn’t enough to make you win”. The police supervise Maradona in force but there is no tension between the Rossoneri and Azzurri fans. The latter will also have supporters of the

Feyenoordtwinned with the Neapolitans and expected on Thursday in Rome, in a much more at risk climate, for the return of the Europa League quarter-finals.

HERE MILAN



If incantations and superstition are valid for an important occasion such as access to the Champions League semi-final, popular culture cannot be lacking either. So at Milan we rely on the belief that there can be no two without three: in the last and decisive round this April from the triple cross with Napoli, the Rossoneri beat Spalletti’s team twice. Precisely the team that is ready to unstitch the Scudetto from the Rossoneri’s chest. But the 1-0 gained at San Siro last Wednesday is just a “very small advantage”, explains Pioli on the eve of the “Maradona” match. Because “we expect a totally different environment, compared to the championship match. But also a game to be read in a different way, with different attitudes and perhaps interpreters. And moments to interpret during the match, when it will be important to understand whether to slow down or speed up”. Changes of rhythm so similar to those that also characterize

Rafael Leão, who scored two goals in the 0-4 draw in the championship and is now looking for a third in the challenge on the European stage. Basically, the tactical prerequisites are all there. Because it’s likely to expect Napoli to attack, to immediately cancel the 1-0 of the semi-final first leg. A propitious condition for opening the field to the Rossoneri’s restarts and to the qualities of those who, like Leao and Brahim Diaz, found a way to enhance their characteristics right on the open field on 2 April. Now, after the 1-1 draw in the league in Bologna (in which Leao and Diaz had useful minutes to keep up the pace), in the match under Vesuvio Pioli is looking for the 100th victory in the Rossoneri. Among other things, in the match which earns him the link with Allegri in eighth place among the club’s coaches and which could give Milan a cup semi-final that has been missing since 2007. To update the statistics, the Milan coach will rely also to

Olivier Giroud, who with four goals and two assists in nine cup games has contributed more to Milan’s offensive production this season than anyone else. After finishing at Milanello, Pioli confirmed that he “is fine, he has managed his small problem well” with his Achilles tendon. But it won’t just be a front-wheel drive Milan that will take the field in the former San Paolo. If anything, Milan’s real strength will be that defensive solidity highlighted by the numbers of the last five Champions League games, in which not a single goal has been conceded. “In defense we will have to be compact,” he confirmed

Simon Kjaer on the eve. Also ready to face the top scorer of the championship, that Victor Osimhen who missed all three previous seasons with Milan. “He has many qualities, he is fast and physical. But it is all of Naples that will change something”, explains Kjaer again. Because “we won the last two games. And we know we can beat Napoli again this time. We play football to experience these emotions, which we don’t know when they will happen again. Moments like this, for better or for worse, remain a lifetime “.