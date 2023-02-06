She kept all her promises. The final of CHAN 2023 ended with a great victory, full of twists, for Senegal over Algeria.

Madagascar in bronze

On the eve of the final, the small final was played. A real delight for those who love good stories. Niger faced Madagascar for a result that will ultimately choose the Bareas to go down in history.

Niger 🆚 Madagascar Highlights – #TotalEnergiesCHAN2022 3RD place – CAF TV

Logically, the Malagasy came to the end of a Gender shy (1-0), probably still reeling from his crushing defeat against the host country. In addition, for its first participation, the big island left with a magnificent bronze medal…

Indomitable!

« And Still ! ». It is in these words that the announcer designates the MMA fighter who defends his title, retains it. It is obviously not Francis Ngannou’s sport here, but certainly a specialty of his home. This very land that crowned Senegal for the first time, forever giving it this Indomitable status…

Now in the big leagues, Lions live there happily. After the Blida’s trauma, the Senegalese have plunged Algeria into a nightmare that they will not soon forget. At the end of a very intense match, magic shots on goal made of full skylights, small nets, bars and a poorly executed goat jump.

Algeria 🆚 Senegal Highlights – #TotalEnergiesCHAN2022 Final – CAF TV

At the Jorginho, Aymen Mahious, top scorer in the competition with 5 goals, missed the only penalty he should not miss. Intelligent, a stop by Pape Mamadou Sy who will take their success from the Algerians to offer it to their opponents. Beach Soccer, CAN, Senegal is CHAN-PION from Africa…

Awards