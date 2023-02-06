She kept all her promises. The final of CHAN 2023 ended with a great victory, full of twists, for Senegal over Algeria.
Madagascar in bronze
On the eve of the final, the small final was played. A real delight for those who love good stories. Niger faced Madagascar for a result that will ultimately choose the Bareas to go down in history.
Logically, the Malagasy came to the end of a Gender shy (1-0), probably still reeling from his crushing defeat against the host country. In addition, for its first participation, the big island left with a magnificent bronze medal…
Indomitable!
« And Still ! ». It is in these words that the announcer designates the MMA fighter who defends his title, retains it. It is obviously not Francis Ngannou’s sport here, but certainly a specialty of his home. This very land that crowned Senegal for the first time, forever giving it this Indomitable status…
Now in the big leagues, Lions live there happily. After the Blida’s trauma, the Senegalese have plunged Algeria into a nightmare that they will not soon forget. At the end of a very intense match, magic shots on goal made of full skylights, small nets, bars and a poorly executed goat jump.
At the Jorginho, Aymen Mahious, top scorer in the competition with 5 goals, missed the only penalty he should not miss. Intelligent, a stop by Pape Mamadou Sy who will take their success from the Algerians to offer it to their opponents. Beach Soccer, CAN, Senegal is CHAN-PION from Africa…
Awards
- Best player : Houssem Mrezig (Algeria)
- Best striker : Aymen Mahious (Algeria) – 5 goals
- Best Assister: Melque (Mozambique)
- Best Goalkeeper: Pape Mamadou Sy (Senegal)
- Fair Play Trophy: Senegal