The CHAN 2023 is already over. What to remember from the seventh African Nations Championship.

Algeria deserves to organize CAN 2025

Its image tarnished since the qualifying dam for the last World Cup, lost against Cameroon, Algeria has regained its colors. Magnificently receiving the CHAN, it demonstrated, both humanly and structurally, that it could host major sporting events.

The Senegalese El Hadji Diouf, double African Ballon d’Or, even sees in the barracks of the Desert Warriors, a nation capable of organizing the World Cup. An output that alone sums up what we saw between January 13 and February 4. Namely a country that deserves, 35 years later, to host the next CAN. In the particular name of sports equity, Morocco, its main competitor in this matter, having recently hosted major football competitions.

African grassroots football has made further progress

In the center of the magnificent Algerian stadiums, we have not only seen the lawns shine. These billiards were also the privileged witnesses of a beautiful spectacle. Tactically, technically, physically, Africa has still generally progressed with the ball.

Actors, players and coaches have been the spokespersons of an extremely talented continent, now in need of total professionalization. The African championships must no longer only constitute attics for European football, but also and above all, belong to an industry made up of workers, African footballers, fully fulfilled…

A format to forget

18 teams divided into three groups of 4 and two of 3, this is a format that takes us away from the simplest game. Football needs to be quickly understood in order to develop better. CHAN cannot continue with such a schedule.

The ideal would be to go down to 16 selections or to increase to 24, while allowing all eligible footballers playing on the continent to defend their flags. In other words, a Malagasy who plays in Guinea must be able to be selected, in the same way as another who has remained in Madagascar…

Unjustified absences

Apart from the Moroccans who for diplomatic reasons withdrew, other national teams refused to take part in this celebration to which they were invited. Judging the displacement among the Fennecs useless, Egyptians and Tunisians posed another problem on the CAF table. How to deal with these assumed absences which considerably undermine competitiveness? A real sporting sanction must be able to exist to overcome this scourge. Two proposals:

A team that refuses to participate in the CHAN, will have to go through the same number of CHANs that it skipped, to become eligible again. 2 CHANs refused = 2 CHANs missed to return .

. A withdrawal of points in the general classification of CAF. Which would have an impact during the draws for the AFCON qualifiers and the World Cup.

The finish, the eternal problem of African football

The goal is the goal of football. It is the reward for a job well done. It is unacceptable to see a ready-made opportunity shattered behind a superb construction. African national technical departments must be able to produce real centre-forwards, and not always expect providential men. African soccer lacks too much realism to last at the top level.

If you don’t have Eto’o, Mboma, Drogba, Adebayor and Kanouté, you might as well train them. To impose in all the staffs of all the teams, clubs and selections, coaches of attackers and set pieces, without forgetting the other positions, of course. Each game sector must be able to benefit from the expertise of a specialist. Welcome to professional football…