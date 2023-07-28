Change at the helm of the Community of Taizè, in France: the new prior is Andrew Thorpe, a British of the Anglican confession

Will be brother Matthewto the century Andrew Thorpethe new guide of the historian ecumenical community of Taizéin France. In these hours brother Alois Loeser – who in turn had succeeded the founder Roger Schutz killed in 2005, during a prayer, by a deranged woman who had approached him with a knife – his successor announced that he will take up his position on December 3, the first Sunday of Advent. A change not only of name but also of substance: after a German Catholic comes a British of confession Anglican; in fact, brother Matthew was born on May 10, 1965 in Pudsey (United Kingdom) and has been a member of the Taizé community since November 10, 1986. News that has surprised even the many young (and not only) Italian faithful who have been attending the Taizé community which was after the Second Vatican Council a place of attraction for millions of kids from all over Europe.

During the handover, frère Alois said: “Eighteen years after succeeding brother Roger, with the world and the Church having changed so much in the last two decades, I feel the time has come for a brother who has entered the our community after me to take my responsibility. In the family understanding we have of our community life, the prior’s ministry has neither an age limit nor a time limit set in advance. But I said to myself: it’s up to me to pass this charge while I can take the time to prepare this transition without being under any constraints ”.

A decision certainly not taken at the last moment but meditated on for a long time and the result of a long work within the community that Alois did not hide: “In the last two years – explained the founder’s successor – I have consulted all my brothers, we prayed and reflected. And I have chosen brother Matthew as the new prior of Taizé. I have full confidence which will provide continuity and will take the right steps to push our community to be, according to the intuition of its founder, a “little parable of communion”.

Brother Matteo, for his part, in an interview with Christian family she admitted: “Even if a part of me felt not ready and not adequate, at a certain point I felt a great peace, because I know that when Jesus asks us to follow him, he walks with us”. “We must learn to listen to each other more – he continues speaking to the weekly – We live in a very polarized time, which leads people to fixate on their own point of view. We need to figure out how to open up to others, while maintaining different opinions. And on the other hand, among those who followed Jesus, there were very different people. And Jesus knew how to guide each one.”

In these years frère Alois continued to carry out the role of the founder by animating with his brothers the “pilgrimage of trust” launched by frère Roger over thirty years ago: a European meeting, held every year in a large city; together with a youth meeting which is held alternately in Asia, Africa e America Latina. In addition, it was received every year by Pope Benedictwent several times to meet i Orthodox Patriarchs Bartholomew Of Constantinople e Kirill Of Mosca; he has visited the World Council of Churches, and the Archbishop of Canterbury, head of the Anglican Communion.

***

In the photo above | From left Thorpe and Loeser

