Change-color Film Stéphane Olijnk LGBTQIA+

One thing makes this film special Stephane Olijnyk; it tackles a subject which, in most African countries, is considered a crime, in the best of cases as a taboo… What then? I know ! You get impatient. I spit the piece: homosexuality. Two men in love with each other in a society where coming out is like confessing death.

“Change-color”: A poignant film

” Silence ! Engine ! It turns ! Stock ! » Two adonis, Ali (Franck O’Neil Servain) and Saint (Cédric Djédjé) in close-up, in total intimacy are half-naked in a bed. We suspect a love scene that has just ended. It seems the last, apparently. The acting (theatrical) of the actors is impeccable. Breathtaking traditional music. African costumes that blend into the decor. An infallible recipe. Change-color remains one of 12 must-see films about homosexuality.

Olijnyk : un up-and-coming director

Stéphane Olijnyk is a man in the shadows of the seventh art, of cinema. He is one of the men of Luc Besson’s caliber… of those people who accomplish wonders behind the small screen. You may have guessed it. Olijnyk is a French director. More precise Breton. In this film shot in Ivory Coast – initially, it was to be shot in Senegal, a country where homosexuality is a crime – Olijnyk wears a triple hat: director, screenwriter and producer. But, it should be noted that the film benefited from crowdfunding, participatory financing. ” Manhunt » (2010), « Little Bear (2017). But where did the young director get this title that could be described as redundant?

The origins of a changing title

The title of this medium-length film “Change-color” seems quite intriguing to us. These two side by side do not refer us to much. But, when we have the title in English “Chameleon” in front of us, it changes, completely. Indeed, this word refers to an animal, to an attitude. To call a person a chameleon is to describe him as changing his behavior and opinion according to his interests. Refer to the film, Change-color expresses a certain form of ambivalence, of self-negation, of one’s own identity. Homosexuals are sexual minorities. And the society in which they live martyrs them. So they are forced to give up their identity, to contract sham marriages with women in order to be better accepted in this homophobic society. Isn’t that what this movie is about? Denying yourself to be accepted?

Change-color: or save the outdoors to live in peace

In “Change-color” (2021), a medium-length film of around thirty minutes, Stéphane Olijnyk stages a homosexual love that stumbles against the brambles of homophobia that undermine their loves spewed out by their friends.

It tells the story of two men in love with each other in a society where coming out is like a confession of death. This is the story of a young Ivorian who gives in to sexual blackmail to protect himself and the man he loves. Contrary to what one might think, it is quite common for the weight of religions and overwhelming family pressures to push members of the LGBTQIA+ community to give in, even if Ali says in part of the film: ” Me, I will never get married, I will never become a color changer ». L

he story of this film departs from what we are used to seeing: Ali is a young Muslim. As if that weren’t enough, he’s gay. And as if fate had not finished conspiring against him, he is forced to attend the wedding of Saint, the love of his life. Unable to hide his embarrassment, he is unmasked by Maël who discovers his “unnatural” secret: he is in love with Saint. This will ensue successive waves of blackmail. Of what genre ? Of a sexual nature. He wants to get laid with Ali. Will he be able to maintain this heavy secret: his homosexuality and that of Saint?