Change of Terminal for Charter Flights Between Cuba and the United States Ahead of G-77 + China Summit

Cuban Charter Flights Moved to Terminal 3 at José Martí Airport

In preparation for the upcoming G-77 + China Summit, the Cuban authorities have announced a change in the terminal for charter flights between the United States and Havana. Starting from Sunday, September 10, all charter flights will be landing at Terminal 3 of the José Martí Airport, according to the Cuban Company of Airports and Airport Services (ECASA).

While international flights will continue their operations as planned at the José Martí International Airport, both before and during the summit on the 15th and 16th of this month, regular and charter flights that typically operate through Air Terminal No. 2 will now be transferred to Air Terminal No. 3.

ECASA assured travelers that the necessary conditions have been put in place to deliver quality services for both passengers and their luggage. However, despite no official announcement from Cuban authorities regarding changes in luggage regulations, passengers have been informally notified by José Martí Airport officials that they might have to travel with packed luggage on the plane in the coming days.

Regarding domestic flights, ECASA stated that all operations for Cubana de Aviación airline flights through Terminal No. 5 at José Martí Airport will continue until Friday, September 18. Normal operations are expected to resume on September 18, 2023, according to the company.

For more information, users have been directed to contact the following numbers: 7642-01-00, 7275-12-00, and 7266-41-33.

The announcement of the change in terminals has caused some discomfort among Cuban travelers. They expressed concerns about the additional travel expenses and inconvenience caused by having to travel further to Terminal 5.

As preparations for the G-77 + China Summit continue, the Cuban authorities and ECASA are working to ensure smooth operations for both international and domestic flights.

