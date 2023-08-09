Many were waiting for the words that Linda Blair, the former little protagonist of the Exorcist, would say in honor of its director. On August 8, the actress broke her silence on Instagram by publishing a long and moving post.

Linda Blair’s post honoring William Friedkin

As in the famous film with Sidney Poitier, To Sir with Love (The school of violence is the Italian title, ed), how do you express in words the esteem for the person who changed your life forever, and that of the world? Billy Friedkin was a revolutionary, someone who thought outside the box, he was a genius with an incredibly bold personality and an extraordinary imagery that electrified his colleagues and audiences and he remained a true maverick throughout his career in the film industry. Every actor wanted to work with him and perhaps my story is the most telling. He took a 13-year-old and strengthened my balance to withstand the journey he would take me and the world on. His direction was one of challenging directions, dedication, and a strict work ethic. His creative license with my performance, always challenging and precise, was backed up by his “right” direction of my performance as Regan. He pushed the envelope with state-of-the-art special effects to make sure my performance was shocking and unforgettable. He fiercely protected me from the madding crowd that had reared its ugly head at the film’s theatrical release. He understood my need to keep my feet planted in nature and my love for animals and gave me my first thoroughbred which I named “Best Director” in his honor. He supported my enduring love of animals and my Linda Blair Worldheart Foundation, to change the world for animals. He has been my director, friend and protector. It was an honor to know him and I am deeply saddened at this moment. He changed my life forever and that of the world, through my performance, and all my performances since. Rest in Peace dear friend. With love, respect and deepest condolences to Sherry, Cedric and Jack.