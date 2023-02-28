WINDTRE, one of the leading telecommunications operators in Italy, recently announced something new for its landline customers.

Since 10/02/23, in fact, the cancellation costs of the fixed contract.

The new costs

In particular, for all requests to deactivate the line or switch to another operator, a fee will be charged termination fee of €35 + VAT (or €42.7 including VAT), equal to the lower of the costs actually incurred by WINDTRE to shut down the line or transfer the service.



This cost will come awarded regardless of offer activation date and technology.

This is an important novelty that could have an impact on WINDTRE customers who intend toeither disable your own line or switch to another operator. It is therefore important to take this cost into account when evaluating theopportunity to change operator.

More details on the subject are available in the fixed manual and on the WINDTRE official website. Customers are advised to visit the website or contact customer service for more information.