Some shipping stocks rose in late trading. As of press time,SITC International(01308) rose 10.79% to HK$18.9;Pacific Basin(023433) rose 7.44% to HK$2.6;Orient Overseas International(00316) rose 2.73% to HK$139.4;COSCO SHIPPING Holdings(01919) rose 2.56% to HK$8.01.

On the news side, according to media reports, Suez Canal service provider Leth said that a cargo ship ran aground in the Suez Canal. It is not yet clear how the accident will affect the canal traffic. The chairman of the Suez Canal Authority said that the grounding of the ship did not affect waterway traffic.

In terms of freight rates, after a slight rebound at the end of last year, the Shanghai Export Containerized Freight Index dropped 4.2% on New Year’s Day and returned to the downward trend. Industry analysts pointed out that the further liberalization of domestic epidemic prevention policies will further restore the efficiency of the logistics supply chain, but the slowdown in global economic growth and the sharp drop in demand in Europe and the United States will lead to low growth in global container trade volume. In the new year’s container shipping market, there is a lot of pressure to launch new ships, and it is difficult for the market to have a strong upward momentum.

