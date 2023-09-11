Changes to Flights at José Martí International Airport Due to G-77 and China Summit

Cuban airports make adjustments for G-77 and China Summit

The Cuban Company of Airports and Airport Services SA (Ecasa) has announced a series of measures regarding national and international flights at Havana’s José Martí International Airport. These measures are being implemented to ensure the smooth running of the upcoming Summit of Heads of State and Government of the G-77 and China.

For international flights, operations planned at the airport and in the preceding days will proceed as scheduled. However, during the summit, regular and charter flight operations, which usually operate through air terminal No. 2, will be transferred to air terminal No. 3. The flights will continue to operate at their usual schedules.

Ecasa has assured passengers that the necessary conditions have been put in place to offer services of the required quality to all users, including both passengers and their accompanying luggage.

In the case of domestic flights, Cubana de Aviación airline’s operations will be relocated to terminal No. 5, starting from September 4 until September 18. Passengers are advised to take note of this change.

The operations of all flights will return to normal on September 18. For more information and inquiries, interested individuals can contact the telephone numbers 7642-01-00, 7275-12-00, and 7266-41-33.

This information has been sourced from news, a trusted news outlet in Cuba.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

