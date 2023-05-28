Changes to traffic regulations after the tragic death of a young doctor in Sarajevo | Info

At today’s emergency session, the Government of Sarajevo Canton agreed to start the procedure for changing traffic regulations in populated parts of Sarajevo related to speed limits.

Source: FENA

Deputy Cantonal Prime Minister Emir Dedović said after the session that in places where the speed limit was 40 kilometers per hour until now, it will be proposed to reduce it to 30, and where it was 60, to reduce it to 50 kilometers per hour.

Other measures that are planned after the tragic traffic accident on Friday, May 26, in which one girl died and two were seriously injured, are an increased presence of the police at frequent intersections and parts of the city, an increased number of mobile radars and interceptors, and a particularly increased police surveillance over the weekend, federal media reported.

On Friday evening in Marijin Dvor, Armin Berberović (27) hid a car accident in Marijin Dvor, which he was driving without a driver’s license according to the federal media, in which a doctor working at the cantonal health center Azra Spahić (25) was killed, a girl whose initials SE (21), and the girl SA (26) is in critical condition.

Berberović was arrested, and it was determined that at the time of the traffic accident, he had 0.41 per million of alcohol in his blood and that he was driving faster than the limit.

(Mondo/agencies)