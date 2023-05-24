Changing messages on whatsapp | MobIT

New function, here’s how to edit an already sent message on WhatsApp!

Source: Pexels

The Whats App application finally introduces the function that many have been waiting for, especially if they type quickly – exchanging messages!

Changing already sent messages on the WhatsApp application will in the future be available up to 15 minutes after sending, this company announced.

In the coming weeks, the feature to edit already sent messages – which other messaging services have long had – is expected to be rolled out to two billion users worldwide.

How to edit a sent message on WhatsApp?

“From changing a simple typo, to enriching messages with additional content, we’re excited to give you more control over your chats. All you need to do is long-press a message, and select Edit from the menu,” the company said.

