Home » Changing messages on whatsapp | MobIT
World

Changing messages on whatsapp | MobIT

by admin
Changing messages on whatsapp | MobIT

New function, here’s how to edit an already sent message on WhatsApp!

Source: Pexels

The Whats App application finally introduces the function that many have been waiting for, especially if they type quickly – exchanging messages!

Changing already sent messages on the WhatsApp application will in the future be available up to 15 minutes after sending, this company announced.

In the coming weeks, the feature to edit already sent messages – which other messaging services have long had – is expected to be rolled out to two billion users worldwide.

How to edit a sent message on WhatsApp?

“From changing a simple typo, to enriching messages with additional content, we’re excited to give you more control over your chats. All you need to do is long-press a message, and select Edit from the menu,” the company said.

(SMARTLIFE/WORLD)

See also  EU says 'loophole' in Russian ruble settlement system for refusing to pay for Russian gas in rubles? _ Oriental Fortune Network

You may also like

VOLVO TRUCKS Agreement with Holcim for 1,000 electric...

Bad weather decree approved for Emilia-Romagna, over two...

The “Old Bottle” and “New Wine” of the...

India, growth prospects for the first country in...

La Plata, criticizes his album Sueños (2023)

Robot judges: in Peru ChatGpt writes a sentence....

Taste Bud Longjiang · Wudalianchi Mineral Spring Tofu...

Usa 2024, De Santis takes the field: he...

Controversies, clashes and injuries in the name of...

Horoscope for May 24 | Fun

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy