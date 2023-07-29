Chaos and Long Wait Times: Jalisco Park Reopens to Overwhelmed Crowds

Title: Long Awaited Reopening of Jalisco Park Faces Overwhelming Crowd

After months of repairs and setbacks, the highly anticipated reopening of Jalisco Park in El Vedado, Havana finally took place on Saturday. However, the excitement quickly turned into frustration as hundreds of eager visitors, including families and large groups, queued up for hours to enter the park.

The long line, which began early in the morning even before the park opened, stretched far beyond the capacity of the premises located on the corner of 23rd and 18th streets. Many expressed their disappointment, with one grandmother complaining about the lengthy wait, stating, “We’re going to spend hours here to get in.”

The atmosphere surrounding the park was tense, with parents and caregivers worried about the overpowering heat and a huge sewage puddle in the vicinity that posed health hazards. Concerns also arose regarding the reliability of the inflatable attractions, which required constant electricity to operate.

Despite the challenges, families remained determined to enjoy a day of leisure, with some grandparents accompanying their grandchildren as a special treat for the summer vacation. One grandfather expressed the hardships they had faced in finding affordable vacation options, making the reopening of Jalisco Park their first outing since school ended.

As the morning progressed, the crowd continued to grow, exacerbated by the arrival of school buses. With no signs of the park opening, tensions escalated, and some worried that the situation might devolve into a fight. The children, exhausted from the wait and the scorching sun, added to the ambiance with their cries.

The park, under new private management after transitioning from state control, boasted new inflatable attractions and vibrant decorations featuring the popular children’s character Elpidio Valdés. Finally, a group of 200 people was allowed entry around 9:20 am, capturing the attention of an employee who photographed the first girl to enter.

Within the park, employees reminded visitors of the no-smoking policy to ensure the safety of the inflatable devices. However, as the line progressed, organization waned, and what started as a neat lineup turned into a disorderly pile of people. The head of the private cooperative managing Jalisco Park addressed the crowd directly, instructing visitors on the purchase of plastic tokens for accessing various attractions.

By 10:00 am, the queue grew so long that it extended beyond the park’s premises and reached the adjacent Colón Cemetery wall. Parents and children could be seen sitting or leaning against the wall, eagerly waiting to enter the only children’s recreation center in the area.

Jalisco Park’s reopening showcased the eagerness of the community to enjoy a day of fun and recreation after a prolonged closure. Despite the initial challenges, visitors seemed determined to make the most of the newly renovated park, potentially ushering in a new era of private management for recreational centers in Cuba.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

