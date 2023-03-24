Home World Chaos in Paris at the pension reform march, clashes between police and demonstrators. The rubbish piled up on the street is on fire – Video
Chaos in Paris at the pension reform march, clashes between police and demonstrators. The rubbish piled up on the street is on fire – Video

Chaos in Paris at the pension reform march, clashes between police and demonstrators. The rubbish piled up on the street is on fire – Video

AND chaos a Paris march for pension reform. In the capital alone, according to the CGT, 800,000 people took part, while 119,000 were counted by the police. In all of France the number of demonstrators exceeded one and a half million for the police, while for the organizers there were 3.6 million French citizens who took to the streets.

During the parade in Paris there were clashes with the police, with over 80 arrested and several injured even among the policemen. Protesters also set up barricades giving to flames the rubbish piled up on the roadside that is not collected precisely because of the strike against the pension reform.

