Hundreds of foreign tourists, including dozens of Italians, have been stranded since Tuesday in the tourist area of ​​Machu Picchu in Peru, after the train service was suspended due to violent protests linked to the dismissal and arrest of the former president Pedro Castillo. Italian diplomatic sources reported that they had news of several dozen Italian citizens present in the country, and that an estimated 30 to 40 people were passing through the Cusco and Machu Picchu regions in recent days and remained stranded in the area. Among them the four girls stuck in Checacupe.

Peru, for two days four Italians blocked while they were traveling on a bus by protests: “We are without food and sanitation”

