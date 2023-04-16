Chaos on the streets of Chicago | Info

Cameras captured teenagers crowding the streets, then jumping on cars, breaking windows and attacking people.

Hundreds of teenagers stormed the streets of downtown Chicago, smashing cars, attacking passers-by and sending panicked tourists fleeing the gunfire. “Where are their parents? That’s my question,” a woman who was born in Chicago told “Fox 32” as an incredible scene unfolded in the center of that city on Saturday night.

Cameras captured teenagers crowding the streets and police trying to restore order in the area. Large groups of teenagers were seen playing music from Bluetooth speakers and walking in front of traffic, with some trying to enter the city’s Millennium Park, which is off-limits to under-21s after certain hours, and the Art Institute downtown.



Some teenagers in the group started to they jump on cars, break windows and attack people who were in them. A woman told “Fox 32” that her husband was attacked and beaten after a group of teenagers jumped on the windshield. The man was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Hundreds of police officers, assisted by special police teams, descended on the city center in an attempt to restore order after multiple reports of gunfire. Police were seen escorting terrified tourists back to their cars or hotels to avoid the chaos, and traffic on Chicago’s Michigan Avenue was brought to a standstill as police tried to restore order.

Police say a six-year-old boy was shot in the arm near the Chicago Interchangea 17-year-old boy wounded in the leg. Both were taken to hospital and are in good condition. “Fox 32” reported that the mayhem appeared to be another “teenage takeover of the city” planned on social media, noting that a similar scene played out in Chicago last year.

“I understand that the kids are having a good time, but this is just bad parenting. We need to do better as parents. Our kids shouldn’t be here,” said a witness to these events.

