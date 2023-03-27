One of the deadliest assassins that movie history has ever known returns with more style, more action, more deaths, more creativity in his executions, more intensity, more John Wick than ever. That’s what this film is about, loading the train of excess for a dopamine and flat encephalogram trip in which enjoyment is the only option. I definitely think Chad Stahelski and Keanu Reeves have poured everything they’ve learned from the saga into the culmination of what results in one of the best action movies ever (yes, big words).

It is true that the epic phrases of “John Wick: Chapter 4” They try to talk about revenge and the meaning of life when you are surrounded by death, but there is a certain awareness that this is not what is going to permeate the viewer. The reason why I think this movie is going to be memorable for the cinema is because it doesn’t need the depth of George Miller in it. “Mad Max: Fury Road” (15) to make us feel that we are seeing something unique. The action and the style are what explode the serotonin levels making it a unique experience.

This genre has always been associated with the bombastic or the number of punches that villains receive per second. However, the choreographies of this saga and the neon-filled aesthetic have given it its own personality, and have made it stand out on a par with the mythical James Bonds, Ethan Hunts, Rambos and Terminators. Immediately you enter a fantasy of assassins and you let yourself be absorbed by a very simple, but interesting world, which convinces you to continue with the few minutes that separate the next massacre of John Wick.

That is the objective that has been had for this latest installment, to expand from the simple to leave the budget increase in what takes the viewer to movie theaters: detail and care to surprise from saturation. It also seems like a demonstration exercise of what John Wick has been for the director, because there are constant callbacks to the previous installments, as if Chad Stahelski said “we learned to do this, now we have mastered it”. This perspective results in a kind of ode to John Wick and what he has assumed since its inception.

And yes, I am talking a lot about the action genre, however “John Wick: Chapter 4” It can also be understood as a western. Along with the music there is a sensation of constant duel between the three murderers (Keanu Reeves, Donnie Yen and Shamier Anderson) while stories of revenge and honor emerge giving vitality to each scene to feel that we are not facing a simple sequence of deaths, but that there are also values ​​behind every punch. Above all, in Donnie Yen’s very particular way of fighting.