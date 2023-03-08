Nikola Jokić found himself at the center of the conflict due to Kendrick Perkins’ inappropriate statement.

Izvor: YouTube/NBA on TNT/Denver Nuggets

Kendrick Perkins caused a big storm with his comments. He publicly said that Nikola Jokic won two MVP awards because he is white and drew the wrath of many upon himself. First, JJ Redick spoke up and said that such behavior was unacceptable, and now he also spoke up Charles Barkley.

The 1993 NBA MVP was very angry after Kendrick Perkins’ comments and called his comments “total bullshit.”

“I can promise you something, I never said anything just to get clicks. We can talk about race all you want, if you’ll be fair and honest. But attacking Jokic in this situation is total bullshit” said Charles Barkley.

The statement that angered many in America is related to Nikola Jokić, Dirk Novicki and Steve Nash. Perkins, who normally likes to have a “different” opinion, this time went too far in his intention to be interesting.

“When we look at who has won the MVP award since 1990, only three of them were not in the Top 10 scorers in the league: Steve Nash, Nikola Jokic and Dirk Nowitzki. What do they have in common?” Perkins asked, clearly alluding to the fact that all three basketball players are white. Nikola Jokic is averaging 24.4 points, 11.8 rebounds and 10 assists per game this season.

