LONDON. Operation “Spring Tide” is called, “spring tide”: these are the plans devised to get Charles to the throne on the Queen’s death. The plan is extremely detailed and also includes the possibility of public unrest should the flag not be displayed at half mast as a sign of mourning within ten minutes of the death of the sovereign or how to manage the arrival of potential tourists from all over the world to attend the funeral. It’s still like handling potential terrorist attacks or upgrading public transport.

The conditions of Queen Elizabeth worsen, her children and William at her bedside, Harry and Meghan on the way. Truss: “Worry, the UK is with you.” The changing of the guard canceled, BBC conductors in black Emanuela Minucci, Pasquale Quaranta 08 September 2022



Spring Tide is divided by days and addresses in detail all the potential scenarios of the days following the Queen’s departure. The Minister of Defense will organize the official salute with guns and two minutes of silence will be proclaimed throughout the country to remember the sovereign, while Charles will be appointed King immediately with the name of Charles III even if he could decide to adopt his middle name. In this case he would become George VIII.

Queen Elizabeth is ill, BBC announcement interrupts programs: “Doctors worried” news/god_save_the_king_ecco_il_piano_per_lelezione_immediata_di_re_carlo_iii_dopo_la_morte_della_regina-8642702/&el=player_ex_8642645″>

Note that the name change has an ancient tradition behind it: the precedents Charles, in the history of the British monarchy, are associated with the civil war of the 17th century. The first king to be called Charles was the only one, among other things, to be beheaded. Elizabeth kept her first name in her time but this is a decidedly unusual choice in British history. Most of the other rulers changed their names once they took the throne. Queen Victoria’s first name, for example, was Alexandra.

“London Bridge” and “Operation Unicorn”, what the plan provides in the event of the Queen’s death 08 September 2022



The current heir to the throne has spent almost his entire life being known as Charles, so it is likely that he will keep it and become Charles III. However, he could also opt for his middle name and thus become George VIII. Traditionally, his children will have to kiss his ring. The official coronation in the presence of the archbishop of Canterbury will actually take place a few months after the death of the sovereign and obviously the national anthem will also change, which will no longer be “God save the Queen” but “God save the King”.

Even the royal coat of arms used for the missives will never be the same again. It is currently “ER” which stands for “Elizabeth II Queen” but will take the name of the successor. The new stamps and banknotes will also carry the effigy of the new monarch.