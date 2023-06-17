Home » Charles III at the Trooping the colours, first parade on horseback. Then everyone on the balcony: from Kate in green to Louis’ faces
Charles III at the Trooping the colours, first parade on horseback. Then everyone on the balcony: from Kate in green to Louis’ faces

LONDON – First parade as a king for Charles III. “Trooping the colours”, the traditional military parade in central London to celebrate the sovereign’s birthday, saw him in the title role for the first time. Marching bands, cavalrymen, cannon shots (blanks) and about seventy Second World War planes flying above Buckingham Palacefollowed by the passage of the Red Arrows, the British aerobatic team.

