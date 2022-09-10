Two days after Queen Elizabeth II’s death, the Succession Council announced at 9:00 GMT on September 10 that Charles III had officially become King of England.

Charles III was officially proclaimed king at a meeting of the succession council in London, two days after Elizabeth II’s death, according to AFP. In a historic ceremony on Saturday, Charles III said he was ready to take on his “duties and responsibilities” as monarch.

In a step-by-step procedure, Charles III, in the most dignified manner and with the utmost respect for etiquette and tradition, took over the mantle of head of state, with the onerous task of succeeding a very popular monarch. Charles III’s mother, Queen Elizabeth II, showed a firm sense of responsibility in her 70-year reign, maintaining the monarchy, the longest reigning monarch in British history.

The succession committee, comprising members of the royal family, political dignitaries, religious figures, the Queen’s advisers and others, announced after 9:00 GMT: “Now, “Prince Charles-Philip-Arthur-George, thanks to our wonderful memory of the Queen’s Die and become our Charles III…. God bless the king”.

Charles III, 73, was then sworn in. He said: “My mother’s reign was unparalleled in its length, devotion and piety (…) I am deeply conscious of this great legacy, conscious of the sovereign duty and heavy responsibility, These are now passed on to me.

After Charles III was sworn in, the Parliament swore allegiance to him. The new British monarch will meet Prime Minister Liz Truss and some members of the government this afternoon.

The official date for Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral is set to be revealed today. Her coffin remained at Balmoral Castle in Scotland before being moved to London.

Charles III has announced that a period of mourning for the royal family, staff and officials will continue until seven days after the Queen’s funeral.

The national mourning period announced by the government after the Queen’s death will last until the end of the funeral. The Queen will be buried in the chapel at Windsor Castle.

On the official websites of some churches and royal families, condolence books have been opened for people to leave messages.

Agence France-Presse said that Charles III came to the throne at a difficult time, as Britain faced its worst economic crisis in 40 years, with four prime ministers in six years.

Earlier today, Charlie III delivered his first televised address as monarch at Buckingham Palace, in which he paid a moving tribute to “beloved mum” Queen Elizabeth II. He called Elizabeth II an “inspiration and role model” for him and his family, and he pledged to serve the British people for the rest of his life, just as his mother Queen Elizabeth II promised on her 21st birthday.

Charles III, 73, is the oldest monarch in British history to ascend the throne, and he is also much less popular than his mother, Elizabeth II, who maintained the prestige of the monarchy during her reign, and does not give interviews or publish. Opinions, keep only your own opinions.

However, Charles III received a standing ovation from the crowd when he returned to London from Scotland on Friday afternoon and arrived at Buckingham Palace on Friday afternoon. He was accompanied by his wife, Princess Camilla, and shook hands with dozens of people outside Buckingham Palace. People present expressed “deep condolences” for his loss of his mother and said “God bless you” and “I wish you the best”.

The British national anthem “God Save the Queen” was changed to “God Save the King” at the end of a tribute to Queen Elizabeth II at St Paul’s Cathedral in London last night.