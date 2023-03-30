Home World Charles III speaks to the Bundestag
King Charles thanked Germany for its military support to Ukraine in his speech to the Bundestag which was partly in German. Charles III is the first British monarch to address the Bundestag in Berlin. «The war of Russian aggression against Ukraine – said Carlo – has required decisions that previously could have been unimaginable. Germany’s decision to provide Ukraine with significant military support is extremely courageous, important and welcome.”

Full support for Germany against Russia. “Russian aggression – he added – threatens the security of Europe but he said he was encouraged by the unity of purpose shown by Great Britain, Germany and other countries”. In his speech King Charles made no mention of Brexit but only of the commitment shared by Germany and Great Britain to work on the path of carbon neutrality, one of the most dear to the sovereign.

“Ukraine’s unprovoked invasion has inflicted the most unimaginable suffering on so many innocent people: countless lives have been destroyed, freedom and human dignity have been crushed in the most brutal way, and the security of Europe has been threatened,” he added. the King of England –. Germany and the United Kingdom have shown vital leadership as the two main European donors to Ukraine. We have responded decisively, we have taken decisions that would have been unimaginable before”. The British monarch then said he “cannot even begin to express how proud he is” of relations between the United Kingdom and Germany, also speaking of “dear family relations” and “points of connection” in the history of relations between the two countries.

«It means a lot for my wife and me to have been invited to Germany for my trip abroad – he said later speaking in German – and it is a particular honor to be here with you where I wish to renew the commitment to friendship between our two nations”.

King Charles, after his speech to the Bundestag, went to visit the Tegel Refugee Center which houses refugees, especially Ukrainians who fled the war.

