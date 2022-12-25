Listen to the audio version of the article

Monarch’s first Christmas message for Re Carlo III who paid homage to Queen Elizabeth and chose to focus on some of the themes dear to him, from concern for disadvantaged people to support for a multi-religious approach to faith. The King spoke of the “great anxiety and concern” for those struggling to “pay their bills and keep their families warm and fed” in the speech which, the BBC reports, was recorded in St George’s Chapel, Windsor, where his mother is buried.

Tribute to kind people

“I especially want to pay tribute to all those wonderfully kind people who so generously give food or make donations, or give the most precious commodity of all, their time, to support those around them who are in a situation of great need. » said Carlo, as videos scrolled of charities giving food to the homeless, volunteers helping at a food bank, doctors and nurses at work.

Royal family reunited

During the video appeared the Queen consort Camilla and the Princes of Wales Kate and William, engaged in charity work, Princess Anne and the Earls of Wessex Edward and Sophie. Absent instead Harry and Meghan and the Duke of York, Andrea. In the morning, the King and other royals attended the traditional Christmas Day service at St Mary Magdalene Church in Sandrigham, Norfolk.