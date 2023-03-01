King Charles kicked Prince Harry and Meghan Markle out of Frogmore Estate.

Source: Profimedia

King Charles kicked Prince Harry and Meghan Markle out of the house on the Frogmore estate, and offered the keys to Prince Andrew, writes the British Sun.

After this decision, the married couple is now making plans to transfer their property to the USA, and their attendance at the coronation of Harry’s father in May is also disputed.

“This is definitely the end for Harry and Meghan in the UK,” an insider told the Sun.

According to this media, King Charles began the process of kicking his son and daughter-in-law out of the house a few days after Harry’s autobiography “Spare” was published.

Buckingham Palace issued an eviction notice and the keys were officially offered to Andrew, Duke of York, who disagrees with the decision.

By the way, Harry and Meghan received the property in Frogmore as a gift from the late Queen Elizabeth, and now they are practically homeless in the United Kingdom. It is speculated that they will move all their belongings to Montecito, California, where they live.

Harry and Meghan ordered a £2.4 million renovation of the house and grounds before moving into the property, but only spent 6 months there, before major problems with the rest of the royal family began.

(WORLD)