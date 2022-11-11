Home World Charles Kupchan: “In the Chamber it will be paralysis but little will change in Kiev”
Charles Kupchan: "In the Chamber it will be paralysis but little will change in Kiev"

Charles Kupchan: “In the Chamber it will be paralysis but little will change in Kiev”

NEW YORK – Paralysis on the domestic front, but little effect on US foreign policy. Like this Charles Kupchan, Director for Europe in the National Security Council of the Obama White House, judges the impact of the midterm elections. He sees the possibility of starting to discuss a diplomatic solution to the war in Ukraine, and does not foresee any embarrassment for the ties between the members of the Italian ruling coalition and the defeated Trumpism: “The bilateral relationship has been set on pragmatism, and I do not see big changes on the horizon “.

