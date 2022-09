LONDON – When his father died, king George VIearly in the morning of February 6, 1952, Elizabeth she became queen instantly: even if she did not immediately realize it. At that moment, in fact, she was with her husband Filippo on top of a hotel planted on an immense tree in the middle of Africa, engaged in a photographic safari: later it was said that the night before she had climbed on that trunk as a princess and she had come down the next morning as queen.