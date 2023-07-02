Home » Charli XCX publishes her song for the Barbie movie
Charli XCX publishes her song for the Barbie movie

“Speed ​​Drive” is the fifth single from “Barbie The Album“, and it comes after the songs of PinkPantheress (“Angel”), Karol G y Aldo Ranks (“Watati”), Nicki Minaj e Ice Spice (“Barbie World“) y Dua Lipa (“Dance the Night”), who also appears in the film. In fact, the British artist was one of the first people contacted by the album’s producer, Mark Ronsonto join the soundtrack of the movie.

When asked, the singer chose a chase scene to accompany the song produced by Easyfun. “I’ve always really liked singing about cars,” he explained. Charli XCX. “For me there’s this intrinsic link between driving and music, and feeling like a star when you’re in the car.”

For Charli, being able to participate in the soundtrack with “Speed ​​Drive” represents “a way of closing a circle and thanking Barbie for the escape route that these dolls have always been” for her. In addition, she also keeps very fond memories of her because her first live performance of hers was singing “Barbie Girl” acapella at a talent show (which she won) when she was four years old.

“Barbie The Album” will be available on July 21the same day the film premiered through Atlantic Records.

