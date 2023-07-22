Charlie Chaplin’s daughter died Entertainment

Actress Josephine Chaplin, daughter of the famous Charlie Chaplin, died at the age of 74.

Source: YouTube/Joe McCadden

Sad news about the departure of the actress Josephine ChaplinCharlie Chaplin’s daughter, the family announced Sunday after the death.

Josephine passed away on July 13 this year and will be buried in Paris, with only her family attending.

She is best known for her roles in the films “Escape to the Sun”, “The Scent of Wild Animals”, “Jack the Ripper” and in the German language with Klaus Kinski, as well as “The Boy from the Bay”.

Josephine is survived by brothers Michael, Eugene, and Christopher, sisters Geraldine, Victoria, Jane, and Annette, as well as sons Charlie, Julien, and Arthur.

