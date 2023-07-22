Home » Charlie Chaplin’s daughter died Entertainment
World

Charlie Chaplin’s daughter died Entertainment

by admin
Charlie Chaplin’s daughter died Entertainment

Actress Josephine Chaplin, daughter of the famous Charlie Chaplin, died at the age of 74.

Source: YouTube/Joe McCadden

Sad news about the departure of the actress Josephine ChaplinCharlie Chaplin’s daughter, the family announced Sunday after the death.

Josephine passed away on July 13 this year and will be buried in Paris, with only her family attending.

She is best known for her roles in the films “Escape to the Sun”, “The Scent of Wild Animals”, “Jack the Ripper” and in the German language with Klaus Kinski, as well as “The Boy from the Bay”.

Josephine is survived by brothers Michael, Eugene, and Christopher, sisters Geraldine, Victoria, Jane, and Annette, as well as sons Charlie, Julien, and Arthur.

See also  Party-gate in the UK, "Let them eat brioche": the sarcasm of the tabloids about the stunts of Boris Johnson and Carrie

You may also like

Migrants, Including Children, Found Abandoned in Sweltering Truck...

Andrea Purgatori, two luminaries under investigation for the...

Russian Army Missile Destroys Administrative Building in Odessa,...

Trapani Birgi radio survey on Saturday 22 July...

Rob Halford and Jedet among the winners at...

Nikola Mirotić in Partizan says Ivana Maksimović Andđušić...

503 Service Unavailable: News Website Experiences Technical Difficulties

Mar-a-Lago Trial May 20, 2024: Trump Spends Half...

The home of Belgian MEP Maria Arena was...

Efforts to Locate American Soldier in North Korea:...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy