Charlie XCX e Sam Smith em “In The City” – MONDO MODA

Charli XCX e Sam Smith released the long-awaited single “In The City”, an independent track by the duo, which is available on all streaming platforms with a visualizer. It is the first time that the duo collaborates on a song, which was produced by ILYA, AG Cook, Omer Fedi, George Daniel and Charli XCX herself.

“The single is about finding the people you really love and connect with on wild nights, parties, in magical places. It’s about feeling accepted, the magnificence of being welcomed into queer spaces and those unique people you meet when you’re there,” says Charli XCX.

The artist was also on the soundtrack for the film BARBIE, in “Barbie The Album”, with “Speed ​​Drive”, which has already surpassed the mark of 70 million global streams, reached ninth position in the official UK charts and entered the Billboard Hot 100, becoming Charli’s fifth song to chart in the United States. And it was precisely in the official video for “Speed ​​Drive” that Charli hinted that there would be an upcoming project with Sam Smith when she received a call from Sam.

In early 2023, Charli released “Hot Girl,” the official song for the teen horror film “Bodies, Bodies, Bodies,” directed by Halina Reijn and starring Rachel Sennott. The track instantly became a cult fan favorite.

She also contributed to the original soundtrack for the queer teen comedy “Bottoms”, directed by Emma Seligman, scheduled for release on August 25 in the United States.

Charli also signs as co-executive producer, together with Jack Antonoff, the soundtrack for “Mother Mary”, a film by David Lowry, which tells the story of a fictional pop musician, starring Anne Hathaway and Michaela Cole, scheduled for release in 2024.

As an actress, Charli has been cast in the reboot of the 1978 horror classic “Faces of Death,” which is currently in production.

