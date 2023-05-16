Charlize Theron and new boyfriend Aleks Dimitrijević | Entertainment

Actress Charlize Theron’s last known relationship was with actor Sean Penn, and now she was caught with a new boyfriend in her hometown of Los Angeles.

Hollywood star Charlize Theron (47) was caught in Los Angeles in the company of a new boyfriendwhen they entered a restaurant together for Sunday lunch in Los Feliz and in relaxed editions walked down the street holding hands. The paparazzi did not miss to catch her even when this famous beauty took the opportunity to smell the passing flowers.

The actress is considered one of the most beautiful women in the world, so everyone was interested in who she was a handsome man who stole her heart, and he is, believe it or not, a man by name Aleks Dimitrijevic from Los Angeles, 190 centimeters tall, who comes from our underbelly.

so adorable! charlize theron was seen alongside alex dimitrijevic on sunday leaving a restaurant in los feliz, california.pic.twitter.com/PqYiSQ6VdQ — charlize theron daily (@dailytheron)May 16, 2023

According to the American media, Aleks is a model who has collaborated with numerous prestigious brands and is one of the main models of the “Next Models” agency, and now also works in design. His origin is not stated anywhere, but judging by the surname Dimitrijević – has its roots in the Balkans.

This news resonated with the media around the world, because Charlize Theron last appeared in public with Hollywood actor Sean Penn, back in 2015.



