Source: Profimedia

Actress Charlize Theron at the age of 47 is proof that a woman is more attractive the older she gets. She recently surprised many after she changed her hair color and went from fatal blonde to an even more fiery brunette.

She is known for investing a lot of time in herself, and not a day goes by without noticing some beauty trick. The biggest surprise of many she drew after she said yes he doesn’t bathe too often. She is also guided by the fact that showering too often can dry out the skin, cause dandruff and make the hair greasier than before.

“I’m a tough girl and I can go a week without showering, that’s fine with me,” she said recently. Also, when he leaves the house he never forgets to apply sunscreen. Although she is racing against time due to business and family commitments, Theron first puts sunscreen in her bag. It is widely known that it reduces wrinkles and prevents premature aging due to harmful sun rays.

“In my house we wake up very early, at 5:45 in the morning, I’m a single mother trying to prepare two children, pack lunch boxes and not miss the bus. When I wake up, I just wash my face and put on sunscreen,” she said.

When it comes to hair care, although there is no scientific evidence to confirm it, the actress regularly uses it Castor oilbecause she believes that it helps her hair nutrition, reports Bright Side.

“Someone told me about it. I put it on my eyebrows and scalp once or twice a week. It definitely made my hair thicker,” she concluded.

